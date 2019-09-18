Comments on controversial Town of Niagara development extended

TOWN OF NIAGARA – The comment period for the Bri Estates scoping document has been extended by nearly two weeks.

The Town Board approved the extension Tuesday to allow residents additional time to submit written comments on the subdivision proposed near Colonial Drive and Miller Road. The comments will be added to the scoping document that has been prepared as part of the environmental impact statement. Developer Double C Realty would then be required to address each of the concerns.

Some neighbors in the area said the project would bring increased traffic and inadequate drainage that would not be addressed.

Supervisor Lee Wallace said although many comments have come in and were added to the document, the extension was needed to provide residents more time to include all of their concerns.

Once approved by the board, the document will be sent to the developer for response.

Residents have until Sept. 29 to submit their concerns.