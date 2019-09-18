CLARK, Frances M. (Allenby)

September 16, 2019, age 94, of Tonawanda. Wife of the late Donald Clark; mother of Robert (the late Karen) Clark, Donald Clark, Karren (James) Cain and Beverly (Robert) Fritsch; sister of John (Elsie) Allenby. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 2-5 PM on Thursday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Friday. Friends invited. Complete obituary, condolences and directions can be found at www.hampfuneral.com