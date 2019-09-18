CHELLINO, Gertrude Charlene "Trudy" (Coale)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear mother Gertrude "Trudy" Charlene Chellino (nee Coale) on September 14, 2019. Born February 5, 1931 in Baltimore, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmino Chellino. Devoted mother of Crystal (nee D'Alfonzo) (John) Standish, Carmino "Chuck" (Donna Aliotta) Chellino, Michael (Cindy) Chellino, Kathy Vinchkoski and Kelly (Patrick) Chellino. Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Holly) Standish, Nicole Beecher, Angela (Cameron) May, Lyndsay (Joe) Mahar, Jamie Kleinhan, Patrick and Madeline Chellino. Great-grandmother of Emma and Jacob Beecher, Milayna and Macie May, Joey Mahar, Hailey Chellino, Madelyn, Maisie and Tyler Standish, and great-grandson Carmino Chellino. Also survived by a brother, a sister, and several cherished longtime friends. There are no calling hours. Our mother was a donor to the UB School of Medicine and her legacy lives on with others. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hess Road Wesleyan Church, 2514 Hess Road, Appleton, NY. Trudy worked in real estate and enjoyed going on cruises with her cherished friends. She loved spending time with her family, camping, and boating. Flowers graciously declined. The family would like to thank Northgate Health Care Facility - Hospice for the tender, loving care they gave our mother. If anyone wishes to make a donation in memory of our mother, the family would like Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094, to be the recipient. The family appreciates everyone for their continued support and prayers. "Your love will light our way. Your memory will forever be with us."