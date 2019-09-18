Indianapolis Colts waive quarterback Chad Kelly

The Indianapolis Colts have waived quarterback Chad Kelly, a Western New York native and St. Joe's graduate, but he could be signed to the team's practice squad.

Kelly was suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after pleading guilty to misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing in March in Colorado. He was sentenced to supervised probation and community service.

He signed with the Colts in May.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that he and General Manager Chris Ballard had a "long conversation" in regard to Kelly. The Colts had until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to make a move once Kelly was removed from the commissioner's exempt/suspended list.

He took part in the team's walk-through practice Wednesday before he was released. Kelly is now subject to waivers, but if he is not claimed by a team, he could end up with the Colts' practice squad.

In four preseason games, he completed 54 of 73 passes for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kelly also ran for two touchdowns.