Carole King's 'Tapestry' to be featured for Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour on Oct. 14

Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.

Where: Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

With: Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West.

Featuring: Carole King's "Tapestry," performed by Michele Ruffino (lead vocals), Paul Beringer (guitar and saxophone), Taylor Belling (bass), Rick Carfa (keys), Benjamin Jason Clyburn (drums) and Margo Stauffer (backing vocals).

What: Listen to songs, join a discussion and then hear a live performance of songs on the album from local musicians.

Cost (new pricing structure): Buffalo News subscribers can purchase a discounted $5 ticket in advance here. Non-subscribers can purchase a $10 ticket in advance here. A $10 cover will be charged at the door for those without advance tickets. Entry is not guaranteed without an advance ticket.