Maryvale boys basketball coach Mark Kensy won't return

Maryvale Athletic Director Tim Klimtzak confirmed Tuesday that veteran boys basketball coach Mark Kensy won’t return for his 35th season.

Ryan Mohr moves up from junior varsity to take over the program.

A message was left with Kensy, but it was not returned.

Kensy is one of nine Western New York boys basketball coaches to win more than 400 career games, guiding Maryvale to 414 victories.

The Flyers were seemingly a Championship Week regular at SUNY Buffalo State during the Section VI Tournament under Kensy. The Flyers reached the sectional Final Four 11 times during the last 17 seasons.

Kensy guided Maryvale to four Section VI championships with the Flyers winning in consecutive fashion from 2004-07.

Alden ends Eden jinx

Alden won Section VI Class B girls volleyball championships in 2016 and 2018, but the Bulldogs had an historic achievement on Monday — they defeated longtime rival and usual powerhouse Eden and on the Raiders’ home court.

The victory for second-year head coach Amber Breyer’s team by scores of 25-14, 15-25, 25-22, 16-25 and 28-25 ended many years of frustration for Alden against Eden teams.

According to MaxPrep archives, which go back only to 2007 and Buffalo News records, Alden had lost 23 straight matches against the Raiders since the 2006 season. The Bulldogs won only two sets and lost 69 to Eden in 23 matches, including one match in the Section VI playoffs in 2006. Eden is competing at Class C this season and Alden at Class B.

Eden has won 26 section titles in Class B and C since 1979 and has won 14 state championships, three in Class C and 11 in Class B.

Senior outside hitter Emma Wlostowski led the Bulldogs in Monday’s victory with 20 kills and nine digs. Sophomore setter Jenna Kersten had 27 assists, 5 kills and 5 digs in the victory.

Mikulec qualifies for state

Orchard Park sophomore Ella Mikulec swam a state meet qualifying time in the 100 backstroke Tuesday in the Quakers’ 129-51 ECIC I dual meet victory over visiting Williamsville North.

Mikulec, who qualified for last year’s state meet in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle, qualified by one-hundredth of a second in winning the backstroke in 1 minute and .41 seconds.

“She’s also a very strong freestyler. A good all-around swimmer, actually,” said Quakers coach Bret Norvilitis.

Against North, Mikulec swam the lead leg in the 4x100 medley relay and a leg on the 4x100 freestyle relay.

The OP medley relay already has achieved state meet qualifying time.

Shootout ends in draw

Williamsville East and host Amherst settled nothing in a showdown of girls soccer teams that were undefeated in ECIC II. The teams played to a 0-0 draw after 80 minutes of regulation play and 20 minutes of overtime. East goalkeeper Anna Miller made seven saves.

In ECIC III, Pioneer edged Maryvale, 3-2, on Jill Byers’ penalty kick goal in overtime. Jenna Gennaro and Katie Howe scored for Maryvale.