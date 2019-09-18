Buffalo teachers rally for new contract

Buffalo teachers are starting to get restless over the lack of contract negotiations – and rallied Wednesday to show the Board of Education their displeasure.

Buffalo teachers, whose contract expired at the end of June, showed up an hour prior to the School Board meeting at Waterfront Elementary on Fourth Street, to kick-start negotiations.

The Buffalo News estimated 150 to 200 teachers showed up to demonstrate and carry signs.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation and the school district, in fact, are scheduled to resume bargaining on Sept. 25, according to Philip Rumore, president of the union, which declared an impasse and filed improper practice charges with the state’s Public Employee Relations Board.

It would be the first time the two sides were at the table since a preliminary meeting in April, when they failed to reach an agreement on bargaining ground rules.

“We’ve been trying to get negotiations started when under our contract they were supposed to start the second Tuesday in January,” Rumore said. “The district has seen fit to give senior staff raises, but gave the back of the hand to teachers.”

"The parties have five negotiation dates scheduled for the last week of September and first week of October and the district looks forward to negotiating at the bargaining table," said Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for the Buffalo Public Schools.