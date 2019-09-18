Share this article

print logo

Buffalo SWAT takes man into custody after he barricaded himself into North Buffalo home

The Buffalo SWAT team was called in to deal with an incident on Tacoma. (Brian Fose/@brianf716)
Published |Updated

An armed man was arrested early Wednesday morning by Buffalo SWAT following a five-hour incident in which he barricaded himself inside a residence in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Vincent Devinger, 52, faces several charges after firing a shotgun inside the house and then refusing officers' commands, which, police say, resulted in the SWAT situation.

Buffalo police responded to a call of shots fired in the first block of Tacoma Avenue near Camden Avenue at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say Devinger then barricaded himself inside the home.

The situation ended without incident around 1 a.m. when he was taken into custody by Buffalo SWAT.

Devinger was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

Story topics: / / / /

Keith McSheaKeith McShea– Keith McShea is a staff reporter for The Buffalo News. He is a former deputy sports editor; prior to that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.

There are no comments - be the first to comment