Buffalo SWAT takes man into custody after he barricaded himself into North Buffalo home

An armed man was arrested early Wednesday morning by Buffalo SWAT following a five-hour incident in which he barricaded himself inside a residence in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Vincent Devinger, 52, faces several charges after firing a shotgun inside the house and then refusing officers' commands, which, police say, resulted in the SWAT situation.
Buffalo police responded to a call of shots fired in the first block of Tacoma Avenue near Camden Avenue at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say Devinger then barricaded himself inside the home.
Suspect in Custody after many hour standoff with Buffalo SWAT on Camden Street
*Video of SWAT going in after the guy@news4buffalo @ErieCoBlotter @WGRZ @WKBW @nikkidementri @wgrzMichael @WNY_News @BPDAlerts @qinaliu pic.twitter.com/ffFDesvWL1
— brian (@brianf716) September 18, 2019
The situation ended without incident around 1 a.m. when he was taken into custody by Buffalo SWAT.
Devinger was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
