Sabres assign Matej Pekar to juniors

As expected, the Sabres have assigned Matej Pekar to his junior team, the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

Pekar, 19, was in the lineup for Tuesday night's preseason game against Columbus.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft at Dallas, Pekar burst onto the scene at last year's development camp by driving Casey Mittelstadt crazy all over the ice – and by taking a huge hit from Rasmus Dahlin during a scrimmage. The play went viral. Pekar quickly became a favorite of fans at Harborcenter and had the folks in his corner again this year during the prospect games.

"The energy he's shown in development and rookie camp was fun for me to see in action," said new coach Ralph Krueger. "All of us are looking forward to seeing him in a game at this next level. Tonight will be a good test for him. You'll see some penalty-killing time, the opportunity of him to bring that aggressive game into our mix."

The move also opens the possibility or Pekar to play in the World Junior Championships, which begin in December in the Czech Republic, Pekar's home country.