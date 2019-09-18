BN Outdoor Calendar (Sept. 18)

Sept. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. at its clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

Sept. 19 – Let’s Go Birding Together at Times Beach with Buffalo Audubon from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Preregistration required at 585-457-3228.

Sept. 19-29 – King of the Piers Tournament being run by Mitchel’s Bait and Tackle in Rochester. Call 585-663-4564 for more info.

Sept. 20 – "Fry" Day Fishing with the Erie County park rangers held at various locations around the county starting at 6 p.m. Limited to 15 kids. For kids 4 to 14 and parents must stay on site. Call 662-2843 for more info. This event will be held at Black Rock Canal Park on Black Rock Harbor Road off Niagara Street, Buffalo.

Sept. 21 – NYS Summer Classic Awards and Sportsmen’s Show at Batavia Downs. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Awards banquet is a Texas-style all you can eat barbecue. Check out nyssummerclassic.com for details.

Sept. 21 – 19th annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts for kids, live animals, hands-on activities, live music and more. Registration is not required. Call 683-5959 for more info.

Sept. 21 – Wild Game Dinner at Grace Bible Church, 6023 Dutton Place, Newfane, with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Tim Andrus, host of Rush Outdoors and the World of Rush Outdoors. You are welcome to bring a dish to pass. For more information or to RSVP, contact John Syracuse at 778-5064.

Sept. 21 – Handicapped Trail Discovery at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Road, Alabama from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sept. 21-22 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more info, call Bruce Johnston at 542-9929.

Sept. 21-22 – Alabama Hunt Club public fall shoot, starting at 9 a.m. each day, 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom. Call 714-5514 for more information.

Sept. 21-22 – Harvest shoot at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Register from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thirty-five 3D animal targets for bowhunters to tune up for the Oct. 1 big game opener. Bags of apples given to all registered shooters.

Sept. 22 – Wilson Conservation Club archery season 3D warmup shoot starting at 7 a.m. 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson. Sign up ends at noon. Cost is $10. Food and beverage available.

Sept. 22 – ATA Trap Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Sign ups for 100 standard 16 yard targets, 100 handicap targets and 50 pairs of double targets starts at 8 a.m. First squad shoots at 9 a.m. $26 for each event. $10 extra for Lewis Class prizes in each event. Call Bob at 983-4778 or Charlie at 432-2165 for more info.

Sept. 23 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Town Hall, Route 425, Wilson. This is a date change for this month only.

Sept. 23 – Annual waterfowl hunting information meeting hosted by DEC and the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Refuge Headquarters, 1101 Casey Road, Alabama. Learn about waterfowl hunting seasons, Atlantic flyway news, waterfowl management and research programs, and more. Call Regina Willis at 585-226-5324 for more info.

Sept. 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town offices, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 – NYS waterfowl identification course from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sweet Home Middle School, 4150 Maple Road, Amherst. Register at https://register-ed.com/programs/new_york/129

Sept. 25 – Final day, early nuisance Canada goose season.

Sept. 25 - NYS waterfowl identification course from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Road, Basom. Register at https://register-ed.com/programs/new_york/129

Sept. 26 - NY waterfowl hunter education course from 6-10 p.m. at Somerset Conservation Club, 1129 Johnson Creek Road, Barker. Register at https://register-ed.com/programs/new_york/129

Sept. 27 - "Fry" Day Fishing with the Erie County park rangers held at various locations around the county starting at 6 p.m. Limited to 15 kids. For kids 4 to 14 and parents must stay on site. Call 662-2843 for more info. This event will be held at Seneca Bluffs, 1670 Seneca St., Buffalo.

Sept. 27 – A Dose of Nature River Walk at Buckhorn Island State Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For info or registration call 549-1050.

Sept. 27 – Early bowhunting deer season in the Northern Zone opens through Oct. 25.

Sept. 28 – National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma. Free.

Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day.

Sept. 28 – NYS Free Fishing Day. No license is required but all regulations must be followed in the body of water you fish. More info at www.dec.ny.gov.

Sept. 28 – Birding at Buckhorn Island State Park with Buffalo Audubon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Woods Creek kayak launch. Preregistration required at 585-457-3228.

Sept. 28 – 23rd annual Salmon River Fish Hatchery open house, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2133 County Route 22, Altmar. Free. Rain or shine. Tours, information displays and games for kids. Call 315-314-0768 for more info.

Sept. 28-29 – Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the New York Power Authority’s Visitors Center, Lewiston Road, Lewiston (adjacent to Niagara University), in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Sept. 29 – WNY Chapter of Pheasants Forever Youth Pheasant Hunt at Tails and Feathers Pheasant Preserve, Hatter Road, Newfane. Registration is at 7 a.m. For boys and girls ages 12 to 18. $20 registration is returned upon arriving for the hunt. Safety and gun-handling presentations along with other speakers. Call Dave at 751-6909 to register.

Sept. 30 – Final day, lake trout season in Lake Ontario and the lower Niagara River.

Sept. 30 – Deadline for annual pheasant permit lottery in Niagara County state parks (Joe Davis, Wilson-Tuscarora and Golden Hill) with drawing to take place Oct. 1. This includes the youth hunt Oct. 12-13. Permit days are both youth days, Oct. 19 and 26, and Nov. 2. To enter the lottery, contact Bethany.Fay@parks.ny.gov and include name, address, phone number, back tag number, email, days you would like to hunt, park selection and morning or afternoon hunt. You also can contact the park with this info.

Oct. 1 – Early big game (deer and bear) bowhunting season opens in the Southern Zone.

Oct. 1 – Fall turkey season in the Northern Zone only through Oct. 14.

Oct. 1 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 14.

Oct. 1 – Opening day small game hunting for ruffed grouse in the southern zone, pheasant in Eastern New York, cottontail rabbit and snow goose.

Oct. 1 – Final day for applying for a deer management permit.

Oct. 5-6 – Youth waterfowl hunting weekend.

Oct. 5 – Birding at the DL&W Trail in partnership with the WNY Land Conservancy and the Blue Fund from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at Red Jacket Park. Preregistration required at 585-457-3228.

Oct. 12-13 – Youth pheasant hunting weekend.

Oct. 12-14 – Youth deer hunting weekend.

