Scattershots (Sept. 18)

Oliver, CF win big in lower river challenge

Mike Oliver of Amherst was crowned the grand champion as another popular Lower Niagara Sport Fishing Challenge was held Sept. 12-13 out of Lewiston. The big winner, though, was the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This year’s tournament raised more than $90,000, bringing the event’s overall total to more than $1 million.

Oliver, who was fishing with Capt. Jeff Draper of Grand Island, Brian Quinn of Norwood, Mass., and Martin Gregg of Newfane with WTS Team 2, caught 24 smallmouth bass (worth 100 points each) over two days to claim the individual spot while his teammates were recognized as the grand champion team. Quinn boated 12 bass and one walleye in addition to an “Oliver Bonus Fish” of one nongame fish (sheepshead) to help earn the team's 3,705 points. Runner-up was Clean Harbors with a score of 3,115.

Other noteworthy catches included Christina Casanova of Canonsburg, Pa., with a 21-inch smallmouth bass while fishing with Capt. Joe Marra of Lewiston, leading the Fielding Environmental team; a 21-inch walleye reeled in by Glen Arthurs of Youngstown as part of the Swogier Construction team on the boat of Capt. Ernie Calandrelli; and Gary Hall of Niagara Falls with WTS Team 1 reeling in the only cold water species of the tournament, a 27-inch brown trout while fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. The most outstanding catch award went to the Beneficial Soil team, which hooked into a 17-foot bass boat.

Pheasant hunt permit lottery set for Oct. 1

The annual pheasant hunt permit lottery for three Niagara County state parks will take place on Oct. 1. This will include drawings for the youth hunt Oct. 12 and 13 as well as for the regular-season hunt. Hunting is allowed in Golden Hill, Joseph Davis and Wilson-Tuscarora state parks from Oct. 20 to Dec. 31 except during the open firearm season for deer. Permits for pheasants are required for Oct. 12-13 (youth hunt), Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. No permit is required otherwise.

Hunters interested in entering the permit lottery should email Bethany Fay at Bethany.Fay@parks.ny.gov. Include the following information: name, address, phone number, email address, hunting license back tag number, the days and parks you would like to hunt and whether it would be a morning or afternoon hunt. You also may mail the information on a 3-by-5 card or postcard. All entries should be received by Sept. 30. Please call the individual park offices for more information.

ATA shoot at Evans scheduled for Sunday

Evans Rod and Gun Club, located at 864 Cain Road, Angola, will host an Amateur Trapshooting Association Trap Shoot on Sept. 22. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the first squads shooting at 9 a.m. This shoot will feature three options for gunners: 100 standard 16-yard targets, 100 handicap targets and 50 pairs of double targets, all for $26 each. Sign up for one or all events. A $10 Lewiston Class option is available for each event and a total of $1,500 in prize money will be added to the purse.

For more information, contact Bob Putzbach at 983-4778 or Charlie Privitera at 432-2165. There is free parking and food will be available.

Iroquois waterfowl meeting on Monday

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge will co-host its annual waterfowl hunter information meeting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the refuge headquarters located on Casey Road, Alabama. Wildlife biologists from both agencies will discuss items of interest to waterfowlers and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

The agenda for the meeting includes waterfowl management and research for popular hunting areas from Iroquois to Montezuma and Tonawanda to Braddock Bay, including draw down schedules and hunting program news. The 2019-20 duck and goose hunting seasons and limits will be discussed, along with Atlantic Flyway news and waterfowl population status updates. There will be regional and state waterfowl news and updates, including some banding results.

There could be an opportunity for the public to tour the wetlands management work being done on Iroquois, as well as Tonawanda and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management areas. For more information, contact Regina Willis at 585-226-5324.