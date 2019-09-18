Buffalo man charged with aggravated DWI, driving with suspended license

A Buffalo man was due to return to Hamburg Town Court on Sept. 30 after receiving several traffic citations, including a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated on Sunday, according to State Police.

Troopers said 47-year-old Rodney Cruzado was stopped at about 1:40 a.m. on the I-90 in Hamburg after State Police received multiple calls about a motorist driving erratically.

Cruzado was allegedly intoxicated, troopers said, and driving with a suspended license.

Cruzado also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, along with multiple vehicle and traffic violations, according to State Police.

Troopers said Cruzado, who allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of .24%, was released to a sober third party.