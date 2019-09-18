Buffalo man barricaded in Riverside residence surrenders after standoff

A Buffalo man who barricaded himself inside a residence in the 100 block of Heward Avenue near Tonawanda Street in the city's Riverside neighborhood surrendered Wednesday after a two-hour standoff with police.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said police arrived on the scene shortly after 1:15 p.m., in response to a call about an allegedly irrational man armed with a sharp object and making threats who had barricaded himself inside the residence.

DeGeorge said the police department SWAT team and Crisis Management were called to the scene of the standoff.

At 3:15 p.m., the 46-year-old individual voluntarily exited the residence as a group of onlookers in the Riverside neighborhood watched.

The man was then was taken into custody before being transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation, DeGeorge said.

Charges are pending in connection with the incident, DeGeorge added.