Bills' Devin Singletary won't practice; Tyler Kroft returns to full participation

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary will not practice Wednesday and is listed as "day to day" by coach Sean McDermott with a hamstring injury.

McDermott noted the Bills are not looking to sign another running back as of now.

Singletary took part in Monday's youth flag football clinic with the Bills rookies and did not seem to be showing ill effects as he helped the participants go through drills.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is listed on the injury report as limited with a neck injury.

Tight end Tyler Kroft, who has been limited by a foot injury, will be a full practice participant for the first time in advance of Sunday's game against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts, who has missed the first two games with a quadriceps injury, will be a limited participant.

Defensive back Taron Johnson will not practice with a hamstring injury but was doing individual work during practice. Johnson did not play against the New York Giants.

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and wide receiver John Brown had veteran rest days.