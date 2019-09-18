Bills' running game should withstand possible short-term absence of Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary didn't practice Wednesday, but no one seemed to be panicking at One Bills Drive.

That's because there are far worse options than putting the ground game in the hands of the other two backs on the roster.

"I promise you," tight end Lee Smith said while sitting in front of his dressing cubicle after practice, "nobody here is worried about Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon."

Smith is a ninth-year NFL veteran whose longevity in the league has primarily come from helping to create room for backs to run. He shares the widely held view in and around the Bills that Singletary is a highly talented rookie with game-breaking skills that were legitimate enough to convince General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott to send LeSean McCoy and his 10,000-plus career yards packing.

Smith also knows, however, the Bills sufficiently stocked themselves with solid backfield help by signing Gore and Yeldon in free agency. Smith has no doubt the 36-year-old Gore still can be a difference maker in his 15th season and that Yeldon, despite minimal action in the first two games, is the same guy who last year led the Jacksonville Jaguars with 901 yards from scrimmage.

Smith didn't say this, but I will: Sunday's opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, ranks 30th in the NFL against the run and allowed the San Francisco 49ers to rush for 259 yards in their 41-17 victory at Cincinnati.

If the Bills don't have Singletary in the lineup for their home-opener at New Era Field, they'll be fine. That isn't another way of saying they could simply lean on their passing attack, as they did in the season-opening victory against the New York Jets. It's saying the Bills should be able to run as often as they would like, and be successful.

Singletary's availability is up the air, thanks to a hamstring injury he suffered in last Sunday's win against the New York Giants. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Singletary "remains day-to-day" and the team will get a better handle on his status "as we go through the week."

After the the Bills' back-to-back triumphs at MetLife Stadium, the man appropriately known as "Motor" is their leading rusher with 127 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, an average of 12.7 yards per attempt. Gore, who has run for 14,836 yards in his career, follows with 88 yards and a TD on 30 carries.

"Devin will be back when he needs to come back, and I don't think we'll miss a beat with the other two guys," said fullback Patrick DiMarco.

"I think Frank Gore's had a little bit of success in the NFL," Smith said. "It's kind of like riding a bike. He's been riding a bike since I was in Pampers, pretty much. So, we're going to be fine in the run game."

For one week, if that's the case, no one would dispute as much.

Whether the Bills could sustain being without Singletary for a long stretch is another matter. He is, by far, the most explosive and talented back on the team. He's a vital weapon in an offense still finding its way with a quarterback, Josh Allen, preparing to make only his 14th professional start.

But the good news for the Bills is that they have what it takes to do to the Bengals' run defense what San Francisco did last Sunday. It's fair to say Allen could duplicate the nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns for which Jimmy Garoppolo threw, as well. But the Niners' offensive success began with their ability to dominate the Bengals on the ground, and it's hard to imagine the Bills deviating from a similar strategy.

"We've got a great (running back) room, period," Gore said. "Whatever role we all got, we're going to try our best to do it. T.J.'s been a starter in this league, I've been a starter. We've still got to see what happens with Devin, but I think we've got a great group and whatever number gets called, we try our best to do the right thing.

"As a group, we just keep working and just trying to get better each week, each day, and I think we will. But I think we've been having some success, too. The one-two punch, me and Motor, I think we've been doing good together."

It helps greatly that the Bills' revamped offensive line has provided far better run-blocking than it did in 2018, when McCoy finished with a career-low 514 yards.

"It's fun to watch," DiMarco said. "I mean, these guys, they're nasty, they're physical. They play with an attitude, which is what you're supposed to do up front. They're supposed to have an edge. You're supposed to tip the line. If you go over a little bit, OK. We had a few penalties here and there.

"But these guys, no one's telling them, 'Go!' We're telling them, 'Whoa, whoa, easy guys. No penalties.' We're not telling them, 'Hey, guys, a little more, a little harder, a little more.' No, we're having to pull them back a little bit, which is what you want up front. You want these guys to go attack and go and kind of set the tone. That's what they're doing."

Gore and McDermott also credit the receivers for doing their share in blocking for the run. Additionally, the running back thinks the Bills helped themselves with the physical approach he felt they took to training-camp practices.

"We had basically game tempo in training camp," Gore said. "I think that's what really helped us."

At the moment, the Bills don't see the need to add a running back to get them through while Singletary's hamstring mends. Some of that might indicate confidence they won't be without the rookie for long.

But it's an unmistakable reflection of their faith in Gore and Yeldon.

"I think we've done some good things in the running game," McDermott said. "Then, there's plays we want to have back. We just have to continue to trend in the right direction and improve, really, overall as a football team."