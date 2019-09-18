Bills fans showing Josh Allen love with skyrocketing merchandise sales

Josh Allen has been showing his love for Buffalo, and Bills fans are showing it back in the form of purchasing his jersey and other merchandise.

Sales of Allen merchandise is up more than 200 percent for the first two weeks of the season compared to the first two weeks of last season, according to Fanatics, the apparel shop that stocks the official NFL fan shop. Allen made his starting debut in Week 2 last year.

In terms of team gear overall, sales of Bills merchandise is up 104 percent since the season started compared to the first two weeks last season.

Allen drew raves from Bills fans Sunday when he corrected a New York area reporter who referenced playing for the Giants and Jets as playing in New York. Allen noted there was “one New York team” and that he does play in New York.

“I wasn’t trying to take a shot at any other team or anything like that, I was just trying to state a fact,” Allen said Wednesday. “I think the fans here really enjoyed that. I like being very logical and speaking facts, so that’s kind of what I did. I wasn’t trying to upset anybody’s feelings or throw shade, just speaking facts.

“It just popped in my head. I get that they’re the New York Giants and New York Jets, but the first thing that popped into my head was that we are the only team in New York that plays in the state of New York.”

When asked about the comments Wednesday, Allen again proclaimed his love for Buffalo.

“I love where I’m at,” he said. “I love being in this community, in this city. I can honestly say I don’t want to be anywhere else.”