BENNETT, Corinne M. "Cori"

BENNETT - Corinne M. "Cori"

September 15, 2019. Survived by her love Thaddeus D. "Thud" Witczak; beloved daughter of George and Ellen (Baumgarden) Bennett; dear sister of Nicole (Richard) Seely, Joelle (Nicholas) D'Arcy and Daniel (Claire) Bennett; loving aunt of Connor, Tyler, Sienna, Arianna, McKenna, Deacon and Lucas; niece of Cheryl Donner; also survived by many other aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ten Lives Club, 3741 Lakeshore Rd., Blasdell, NY 14219. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com