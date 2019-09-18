BAVARO, Marie T. (Desimone)

September 13, 2019 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry C. Bavaro; loving mother of Ella (late Louis) Galenti, Linda Cassick, Rose Zsiros and Richard Bavaro; grandmother of Louis (Tionnie), Denis (Yolanda), Jimmy and Justin; great-grandmother of Brannon, Caden and Jordan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com