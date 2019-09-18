Ban of e-cigarette flavors called 'devastating' to ex-smokers, vape shop owners

City of Tonawanda resident Jennifer Wagner started smoking at 14. She went through a pack a day every day until she walked into a vape shop six years ago and paired an e-cigarette with a pure mint flavor called "Luke's blue light saber."

"Without the choice of flavors, I would have never quit," she said, rattling off four different smoking cessation products that failed to help.

Now, she said, she'll drive to Pennsylvania to get what she needs.

Gov. Cuomo's emergency executive action to ban the sale of e-cigarette flavors is sparking backlash among former cigarette smokers who say the flavors are the only thing that finally got them to stop associating nicotine with tobacco and quit cigarettes for good. The decision will deal a catastrophic blow to hundreds of vape shops in the state.

Following the approval of new regulations Tuesday, the state will prohibit e-cigarette retailers from selling all flavors except for tobacco and menthol by Oct. 4 or face fines of up to $2,000 per violation. New York is the first state to ban e-cigarette flavors.

Vape shop owners say the governor's actions will shutter more than 700 small businesses across the state, including more than 50 in Erie County. Statewide, more than 2,000 employees in the e-cigarette industry will be out of work, they say.

"The impact on small businesses in this industry will be devastating," said Andrew Osborne, vice president of the New York State Vapor Association and owner of the Vapor Trail store in South Buffalo. "Most, if not all, of these small businesses will look to close immediately."

Health advocates have aggressively pushed for the ban of e-cigarette flavors, pointing out that many sweet flavors like cotton candy and bubble gum are clearly marketed to kids. That has resulted in an alarming reversal of what had once been a long, downward trend of teenage nicotine addiction due to smoking. This year's National Youth Tobacco Survey showed more than a fourth of high school students used e-cigarettes, setting another record high.

In March, area superintendents and school administrators came before the Erie County Legislature, sharing dire stories about the rapid growth in popularity of e-cigarettes among students. They said teens in area schools are attracted to the sleek design of e-cigarettes manufactured by Juul and to e-cigarette flavors. Both have been credited with the soaring rise in youth vaping.

In July, the governor signed legislation to raise the age for all tobacco and e-cigarette sales from 18 to 21. That law goes into effect in mid-November.

Six recent deaths in the United States, and other respiratory illnesses under investigation, have also shined a harsh spotlight on vaping. So far, many cases appear to be linked to illicit, contaminated and marijuana-laced e-cigarette liquids.

Vape shop owners, advocates and customers say those illnesses and deaths have nothing to do with the legal sale of legitimate, flavored e-cigarette products, which have been sold to customers without any noteworthy ill effects for more than a decade.

In a worst case scenario, e-cigarette advocates say, former smokers who are forced to give up their favorite flavors will return to cigarette use or buy or make the flavored product illegally, options that are potentially less safe.

"That’s how irresponsible this is to public health," Osborne said. "The message that’s going out is that maybe you shouldn’t switch. And that is a public health catastrophe."

Health advocates at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, which runs a variety of smoking cessation programs, say the benefits of the governor's proposal are likely to outweigh the risks, given the need to stem the rapid rise of e-cigarette use among youth. But they, too, are hearing from former cigarette smokers concerned about the ban.

There isn't yet any research to show if banning e-cigarette flavors will drive former cigarette smokers back to tobacco use, said Andrew Hyland, chairman of health behavior at Roswell, who has been actively involved in tobacco control policy research for 22 years. If it does, he said, "that would be a terrible outcome."

"This is clearly a complicated issue," Hyland said. "If it were so easy to just it being about kids and e-cigarettes and how the flavors sweeten the poison for people to start using these e-cigarettes, this thing would be simple."

What users say

Eden resident Don Hine was a heavy cigarette smoker for more than 30 years. After his doctor made him get a chest x-ray and informed him that he had early-stage emphysema, Hine spent about two weeks in vain trying to quit with gum and patches. Then he kept smoking for three more years until his son handed him an e-cigarette about 13 years ago.

"I said, 'OK, I’ll give it a shot,' and I never smoked again," he said.

He's quick to say he would never condone minors vaping. But he also feels strongly about adults having access to e-cigarette flavors – Hine vapes a chocolate hazelnut blend – so he recently called the Governor's Office to complain about Cuomo's proposal.

Once he can no longer buy his flavor at his local vape shop, he said, he'll travel to the Indian reservation to get them.

Wagner said she'll drive to Pennsylvania to get the flavor she likes and take her tax dollars with her. She questioned how liquor shops can be allowed to sell Fruit Loop-flavored vodka without issue, yet e-cigarette flavors must be banned.

"If it was really about public health issues, they'd ban liquor," she said.

Greg Ramirez, manager of the Yeti Vape shop in the Village of Hamburg, said he counsels smokers transitioning to e-cigarettes to find a flavor they will enjoy enough to stick with. Those are usually the dessert and fruit flavors, he said.

E-cigarette users trying to quit smoking are encouraged to find a flavor other than tobacco so they aren't tempted to return to tobacco use, said Brian Ellis, vice president of Yeti Vape, which has five stores in Western New York.

Hine said that years after he switched to vaping and stopped smoking cigarettes, his doctor ordered another chest x-ray and congratulated him for quitting smoking. Though emphysema is irreversible, his doctor said it had not progressed and that his lungs looked much healthier overall.

Once flavors aren't available at local retailers, he said, users will find another way to buy or make them.

Town of Hamburg resident Andrew Depreta, a store manager of Buffalo Vapor in Irving, said there are only four main ingredients in most e-cigarette liquids – he counts flavoring as one ingredient – and can be created by kids on their own through ordinary drugstore purchases. That's part of the reason they can be tampered with to make illicit concoctions.

What businesses say

Local vape shop owners and managers say that flavored e-cigarette liquids account for 80% or more of their store revenue.

Many e-cigarette businesses throughout the region closed their stores on Tuesday so that owners, distributors, employees and other supporters could protest the ban during Cuomo's visit to Buffalo. On the same day, they spoke before the state's Public Health and Health Planning Council, which later approved the emergency regulations. The protesters carried signs such as "Flavors are key for adults quitting smoking!" and "Flavors save lives!"

Ellis, who helps run the five Yeti Vape shops in Western New York, as well as a location near Cleveland and in Erie, Pa., said the ban will likely result in a cutback of hours. Financial support from its two stores outside the state will help keep the local stores open.

"I know for a lot of other shops in town, with only one location, they're done," he said.

He also said that the best way for the state to safeguard young people and still help adults trying to quit smoking is for the state to enact tougher regulations similar to what is now in effect at liquor stores.

After one of the Yeti Vape stores was busted for selling to an underage customer, the chain invested more than $700 at each of its stores so that it could scan and verify customer identification for every buyer regardless of age or appearance. The stores confiscated dozens of fake IDs this way, he said.

Instead of a blanket ban on flavors, he recommended the state should adopt three alternative regulations: Allowing only specialty vaping stores to sell e-cigarette products, which can be more effectively policed; restricting the packaging and labeling of flavored products so that they aren't designed to appeal to youth; and requiring e-cigarette websites and stores to use scannable, age verification technology.

Vape shops might not like heavier regulation, he said, but if it's between that and going out of businesses, vape shops would comply.

"Let's come together to some sort of agreement in the middle," Ellis said.

The use of e-cigarettes and flavored liquids to promote smoking cessation must be weighed against the potential creation of a new generation of addicts among youth who might normally never be attracted to cigarette smoking, which is responsible for 30% of all cancer-related deaths, said Hyland of Roswell Park.

The long-term effects of vaping are still unknown, and some chemicals associated with flavors are being investigated to see if they may cause lung damage. Research is mixed, but recently more positive, regarding the safety and effectiveness of e-cigarettes as a quit-smoking tool, Hyland said. It is not yet approved for that use by the Food and Drug Administration.