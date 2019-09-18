ALEXANDER, Barbara B. (Woolford)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 10, 2019. Beloved mother of Albert Woolford, Michael Woolford, Walter Blackmon and the late Gilbert Woolford. Relatives and friends may visit True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo on Friday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo funeral home.