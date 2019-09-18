A year later, Vontae Davis explains bizarre halftime retirement at Bills game

So, what really happened with Vontae Davis?

That's the subject of a lengthy feature story published by ESPN on Wednesday, examining why the former Buffalo Bills' cornerback walked away from the NFL – in the middle of a game.

With the Bills getting waxed by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2018 season, Davis approached defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier shortly before halftime and told him he was done. He then walked to the locker room, took off his uniform and pads and drove away from New Era Field, leaving everything behind – literally and figuratively.

"Most people, when I did what I did, they thought I was literally going insane or something," Davis said in the ESPN interview. "But I was actually fine. I was totally fine. And I'm totally fine today."

Davis' teammates and Bills fans were totally not fine. His peers branded him a quitter, and Davis became the source of relentless mocking on social media.

He says now of the reaction from his former teammates: "At the moment, they were obviously pretty upset. I get it from their perspective. It's such a warrior mentality."

Brendan Meyer, the author of the article, does an excellent job describing the moments immediately after Davis' decision – and how he arrived there in the first place. While his decision to retired seemingly came out of nowhere, Meyer describes a conversation during the summer between Davis and his wife, Megan, in which the cornerback tells her: "I just need to prove to myself that I can't do it anymore."

Megan Davis is also blunt about why she had no interest in her husband coming to Buffalo in the first place.

"I absolutely wanted to stay away from Buffalo," she told Meyer. "The organization just didn't have a great reputation. When you're in the league, you hear things, and records show things."

The one thing Davis can't explain – and it's the biggest issue most of his teammates and fans have – is why he chose to walk away in that very moment, with his team already down a cornerback and getting drilled in its home opener. Meyer described Davis as being "overwhelmed."

Looking back, Davis said he doesn't regret the decision – even with the scorn it produced.

"It's one of the best decisions I've made in my life, honestly," he says. "Because I did something that I knew was the best thing for me."

Today, Davis is focusing on a new business venture. He plans to open VZONE, a holistic wellness spa, next month in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.