ZDARSKY, Orfina (Cugini)

ZDARSKY - Orfina (nee Cugini)

September 15, 2019, age 101. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Zdarsky; devoted mother of Joseph (Patricia) Zdarsky and Eugene (Patricia) Zdarsky; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Sharon) Zdarsky, Rebecca Zdarsky, David (Lisa) Zdarsky, Heather (Joseph) Wethington, Jason (Jaime) Zdarsky and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Marie (Harold) Goehring, Orazio (Billie) Cugini, Michael (Arlene) Cugini, and Joseph Cugini. The family will be present on Tuesday (TODAY) from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.