YOUNG, Philip S., Jr.

YOUNG - Philip S., Jr. 87, passed away on September 16, 2019 in Warsaw, NY. He was born on May 14, 1932 in Buffalo, NY to the late Philip S. and the late Hedwig (Escher) Young, Sr. Philip was preceded in death by 6 siblings. Philip was a Truck Driver for PVS Chemical in Buffalo, NY for many years. He was an avid Bills and Sabres fan and he loved hunting and fishing with his boys. He also loved to spend time in his garden. Philip was known to putter around in his barn. He was a former member of the Varysburg Fire Department. Philip was a devout Christian and helped out in his church, Sts. Joachim & Anne RC Church, whenever he was needed. Philip is survived by his wife, Barbara (Stawicki) Young; his children, Roy (Cheryl) Young, Philip (LuAnne) Young III, and William (Sally) Young; Sisters, Mary Young and Carol Bella; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM at Sts. Joachim & Anne RC Church, 2311 Attica Road, Varysburg, NY 14167. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial in honor of Philip's memory to the Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14020 or the Gateway House, 91 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. For more information, please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence visit, www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011.