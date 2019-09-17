St. Joe's edges Canisius in soccer

Senior Marco Passalacqua scored both goals for St. Joe’s in a 2-1 soccer victory over rival Canisius on Monday on the Marauders’ home pitch.

After a scoreless first half, Passalacqua scored five minutes into the second half with an assist from junior Paul Rectenwald.

Canisius evened the match at 1-1 5 minutes later before Passalacqua scored the game-winning goal at the 60-minute mark.

The winner came on a three-way passing play inside the box with senior Joseph Fronczak and junior Anthony Cianciosa combining with Passalacqua on the score.

St. Joe’s goalkeeper Kade Forkey had six saves.

“Our defense was superb,” said Mike Thoin of the Marauders. “They played really well in what was a good game.”

St. Joe’s (5-1, 3-0 Monsignor Martin) and Nichols (4-2, 1-0) are the only undefeated teams in League A of the association. The Vikings triumphed over visiting St. Francis, 2-0, at Strauss Truscott Field.

Sophomore Tommy Enstice and senior Walter Zacher had the goals for the Vikings.

N-Wheatfield goes to 7-0

Niagara Wheatfield (7-0-0), the first-place boys soccer team in the Niagara Division of the Niagara Frontier League, pinned a 3-0 loss on Frontier Division leader Kenmore East in Sanborn. Jake Vallas scored for the Falcons in the 20th and 59th minutes then assisted on a goal by Ralph Wence in the 61st minute.

Early goals lead Flames

Luca Buscaglia and Ethan Ruggiero scored early goals and Williamsville East took it from there for a 3-1 victory at rival Williamsville North in a nonleague match.

“It was a great atmosphere,” said East coach Tony Schiappa. “It’s a rivalry game but there is a lot of respect. The players all know each other from playing on club teams.

“We were fortunate to get those two goals in the first seven minutes and we were able to sit in. It set the tempo.”

After North’s lone goal, Troy Jezioro scored the third goal of the game for East in the 77th minute.

“Center back Cam Townsend did really well handling their pressure when North did take that opportunity in the second half,” Schiappa said.

Lancers prep for tourney

After four-set victories over strong opposition last week, Our Lady of Mercy from Rochester and Clarence, St. Mary’s of Lancaster returned to Monsignor Martin Association girls volleyball action with a sweep of Mount St. Mary, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14.

Coach Donald Pieczynski’s Lancers, ranked second among WNY small schools in this week’s poll, were led by senior middle hitter Marie Rhodes, who had 13 kills, and sophomore setter Jordan Hummel, who had 12 assists.

“We have seven seniors on the team. We’re pretty experience,” Pieczynski said. “We played 14 in the match today.”

“We’re tuning up for the Victor Tournament on Saturday,” Pieczynski said. “There will be a lot of good teams there. It’s a pretty rigorous schedule this year. We’re trying to stay healthy and get another state championship.”

The Lancers have won 16 state Catholic championships, the most recent in 2017.

Wilson captain UB bound

Senior captain Skylar Munnikhuysen, a four-year varsity girls soccer player at Wilson, has committed to the University at Buffalo.

Munnikhuysen announced her college plans on her Twitter account. A forward, she has scored five goals and four assists for the Lakewomen in six games this season.

Levy swims to record

Lauren Levy, a sophomore at Buffalo Seminary, set a record for the City Honors pool with a time of 59.78 seconds in the 100 butterfly in a triangular meet with the Buffalo Public Schools combined team and Mount St. Mary.