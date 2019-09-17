'We heard you were looking for us': Couple turns themselves in after trashing store

A City of Tonawanda couple was arrested on several charges Monday for an incident in which a man trashed a convenience store after a woman was not permitted to buy alcohol, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Duran A. Lynch, 39, and Jenifer L. Sparcino, 39, turned themselves in Monday afternoon, one day after they allegedly damaged displays and merchandise at the Gulf Mart at 265 Delaware St. According to Capt. Frederic Foels, the couple was upset the clerk refused to sell beer to Sparcino, who did not have identification.

After Sparcino was unable to buy beer at about 1 p.m. Sunday, she became upset and told the clerk that she was "coming back with my husband to kill you," according to police.

A short time later, police said Lynch entered the store, threatened the clerk, knocked over all displays and merchandise on the counter, and took the lottery terminal machine and smashed it to the ground. Police said Lynch then took a fan and started swinging it at the clerk in an attempt to strike him. Lynch then knocked everything off the shelves behind the counter before fleeing with Sparcino, police said.

The clerk obtained license plate numbers, which led officers to a City of Tonawanda residence, but officers could not locate the pair.

However, Capt. Foels said that on Monday both Lynch and Sparcino came into the police station and told officers: "We heard you were looking for us."

Both were placed under arrest. Lynch was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree attempted assault, fifth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal tampering, third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. Sparcino was charged for fifth-degree conspiracy.

Bail was set for Lynch at $5,000 while Sparcino was released on an appearance ticket.