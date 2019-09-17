VITO, Arthur F. "Art"

VITO, Arthur F. "Art"- Dear Dad and Papa, today, heart broken beyond words, we celebrate and honor you on your birthday, as you celebrate in heaven with mom, Debbie, and Tony. One of the many days each year we all get together to show the love, and gratitude we have for the most amazing, perfect and selfless Dad we could have ever been blessed with. The unconditional love, guidance, support and wisdom you have shown us growing up will stay with us forever. We love and miss you endlessly,our forever angel. Always in our hearts, ronnie, Sandy, Jodi, Pam & your loving grandchildren