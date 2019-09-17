New York State will start enforcing flavored e-cig ban Oct. 4

Vape shop owners will have about two weeks to clear their shelves of flavored electronic cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids after a state public health council adopted a ban on the products Tuesday.

The emergency regulations approved by the Public Health and Health Planning Council followed an announcement Sunday from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that he planned to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

The move makes New York the first state to adopt such a prohibition.

Cuomo's office said the state Department of Health would give retailers a roughly two-week grace period before conducting visits to enforce the flavoring ban starting Oct. 4.

The ban is in response to a rise in the number of young people using vape products. Reports of severe respiratory illnesses and even deaths among some adults across the country who have used vaping products have sparked proposals from governments across the country.

"It creates a public health crisis," Cuomo said during a stop in Buffalo on Tuesday. "So we're the first state in the nation literally to ban flavored vaping products. We do it today."

The new rules have sparked a backlash from vape shop owners, who say the ban will deal a blow to their businesses. There are more than 700 in the state.

The governor directed New York State Police and the Department of Health to immediately team up to enforce the ban by targeting retailers who sell vaping products to underage youth.

Local and state health departments would handle enforcement. Retailers who violate the ban will face fines of up to $2,000 per violation, which is defined as each unit of flavored e-liquid or product containing e-liquid that is possessed, manufactured, sold or offered for sale.