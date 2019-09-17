UB men's basketball announces 2019-20 schedule

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will open the season Nov. 8 against Dartmouth, and will travel to Canada, to South Carolina and to Nashville before it opens conference play after the new year.

UB announced its finalized 2019-20 schedule on Tuesday, and its 31-game slate will include nonconference games against Connecticut, Vanderbilt and DePaul.

UB enters the men's basketball season tied with University of Tennessee with the nation's longest home winning streak. UB has won 26 straight at Alumni Arena, and Tennessee has won 26 straight at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

The Bulls host Daemen College in an exhibition game Oct. 29, then open a 13-game nonconference slate Nov. 8 against Dartmouth. It's the first of seven home games the Bulls will play in November and December.

UB plays Harvard at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the James Naismith Classic in Toronto, and opens the Charleston (S.C.) Classic five days later against Connecticut. The Bulls play Dec. 3 at Vanderbilt in Nashville, then meet DePaul for the first time on Dec. 8 in Chicago.

The Bulls play Big 4 opponents Canisius College, Niagara University and St. Bonaventure University in a 12-day stretch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 30 at Alumni Arena, then open the 18-game Mid-American Conference schedule on Jan. 4, 2020, against Northern Illinois at Alumni Arena.

The first round of the 2020 MAC Tournament begins at campus sites on March 9, and the tournament continues March 12-14 at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.

UB 2019-20 men's basketball schedule

Oct. 29 vs. Daemen (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 vs. Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Nazareth, 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 vs. Harvard, 2:30 p.m., James Naismith Classic, Toronto

Nov. 21 vs. Connecticut, Charleston (S.C.) Classic, 9/9:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Charleston Classic, TBA

Nov. 24 at Charleston Classic, TBA

Nov. 30 vs. William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Vanderbilt, TBA

Dec. 8 at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs. Army, 2 p.m.

Dec. 18 vs. Canisius, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 vs. Niagara, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 vs. Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Ball State, TBA

Jan. 10 at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Ohio, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Central Michigan, TBA

Jan. 21 vs. Western Michigan, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Kent State, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Akron, TBA

Jan. 31 vs. Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Eastern Michigan, TBA

Feb. 8 vs. Central Michigan, TBA

Feb. 15 at Toledo, TBA

Feb. 18 vs. Ball State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Kent State, TBA

Feb. 25 at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. Akron, TBA

March 3 vs. Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

March 6 at Bowling Green, TBA

MAC Tournament: March 9 at campus sites, 12-14 at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland