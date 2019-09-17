UB’s secondary can’t second-guess as it prepares for Temple

The University at Buffalo football team’s secondary insists it was prepared to face Liberty’s pass offense.

But the defensive backs weren't prepared to break down so quickly against the Flames, who accrued 325 passing yards and four touchdowns in UB’s 35-17 loss Saturday in Lynchburg, Va.

Now, the Bulls (1-2) prepare to face Temple at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium, and the secondary has to revive itself.

“We just came out flat,” cornerback Aapri Washington said. “We didn’t play to the best of our abilities. We know what we can do, and we didn’t do what we normally do. It was more of an ‘us’ thing than anything they did different, or any scheme they had.”

UB faces another potent passing team in Temple. The Owls (2-0) have thrown for 784 yards, and quarterback Anthony Russo threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in a 20-17 win against Maryland.

“The main thing (against Temple) is stopping their opportunities and force them to have to run the ball and make them throw a shot and throw it up,” Washington said. “Instead of giving them the easy pass, make them compete for it.”

Liberty, however, wasn’t afraid to use its size or the length of the field to create offense.

Liberty’s receivers exploited the smaller UB defensive backs, and UB’s defense didn’t challenge Flames quarterback Stephen Calvert, who was 23 for 30 passing for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Nine of Calvert’s 23 passes went for at least 15 yards, including touchdown passes of 19, 33, 36 and 55 yards.

Free safety Tyrone Hill said UB needs to be more physical off the line, in order to disrupt the flow of the offense. Washington said the Bulls need to finish on plays and communicate better, and in one-on-one matchups, the defenders need to focus on each individual assignment and play, as Washington put it, “smarter and sound.”

“In practice, we worked tempo quite a bit, but at the end of the day, it was a mental thing,” Washington said. “I don’t think it was a tired thing. We were prepared, but we didn’t fall back on our fundamentals. I think that’s the major key.”

Staying on the ball will also be key.

“When the ball is in the air, we need to be more competitive and go up for the ball before the receiver makes it (there),” said Hill, who had a team-high eight tackles against Liberty.

The subpar play of UB’s secondary was also indicative of a larger problem. UB hasn’t been able to maintain consistency, a downward trend Leipold said extends over the Bulls’ last six quarters – since the start of the second half of a 45-13 loss Sept. 7 at Penn State, when the Bulls lost a 10-7 lead after halftime to the Nittany Lions.

“Thirty minutes of really good football does not carry you very far,” Leipold said Tuesday, at his weekly news conference at Murchie Fieldhouse. “Our last six quarters haven’t been to a standard where you’re going to play winning football. We need to get that corrected.”

That, Washington said, starts with UB’s practice habits.

“We’ve got to come out and attack each week like Penn State,” Washington said. “Last week, we might have been a little flat. ...

“We come out, we have a lot of energy and towards the end (of practice), we get tired and fatigued. I know it’s easy to stop and give up, but we need to keep pushing and keep fighting. I think that will help us, a long way, in the fourth quarter, the third quarter.”

•••

Leipold said he is not sure of the availability of tight ends Zac Lefebvre, who did not play at Liberty, or Julien Bourassa for Saturday.

Leipold did not specify the injuries to Lefebvre or to Bourassa, but said that their absences changed the complexion of UB’s offense. He also did not offer a timetable on when either could return to the lineup.

“He’s doing more and more and so is Julien,” Leipold said. “We don’t know yet, only two days in, but we’ll see where it goes this weekend. It would be nice to have them available, obviously.”