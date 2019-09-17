Troup, Janie (Baker)

September 14, 2019 of Blasdell, NY. Devoted mother of Amanda Troup; beloved daughter of late Stanley and late June Baker; cherished sister of Janet Keller, Floyd (Carol) Baker, and late Howard (Sandy) Baker; loving friend of Dennis Andrukat; also survived by nieces, nephews, and her favorite cat "Prince Harry". Friends received on Thursday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully accepted; memorials may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Center or the Erie County SPCA. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.