Skyway to close for weekend construction

A section of the Skyway will close in both directions this weekend for construction.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, the section of Route 5 between Ohio and Church streets will be closed to traffic in both directions, requiring motorists to follow posted detours, the New York State Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the inbound section of the Skyway will reopen. At noon the outbound section will reopen from Church Street.

The I-190 southbound ramp to the Skyway will remained closed.

Construction work and consequent road closures could be delayed in the event of bad weather, transportation department officials said.