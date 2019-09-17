SCHMIDBAUER, Victor G.

September 14, 2019. Husband of the late Marilyn V. (nee Decker). Loving Companion of Diane Lubick. Dearest father of Mark, David (Melissa), and Kurt (Laura) Schmidbauer. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family present Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3885 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Camp Good Days & Special Times, and the Scleroderma Foundation appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com