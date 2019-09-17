Share this article

Reward doubled in Town of Tonawanda triple shooting that left mother dead

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot and killed Danielle Cretacci, 31, and wounded her two young daughters on Aug. 27, 2019. (Image provided by Crime Stoppers Buffalo)
The reward for information about a Town of Tonawanda killing has doubled.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot and killed Danielle Cretacci, 31, in an Ebling Avenue home in the Town of Tonawanda early on the morning of Aug. 27.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo said the reward was increased by an additional $2,500 due to an agreement between Crime Stoppers and Erie County Central Police Services.

The gunman also shot Cretacci's two young daughters, who survived. One of them called police to alert them about what had taken place.

No arrests have been made in the triple shooting.

Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information to call 867-6161 or download the free Crime Stoppers Buffalo app called "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android stores.

