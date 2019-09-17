Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 17, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Rita Rudner, born on this date in 1953, “I read recipes the same way I read science fiction. I get to the end and say to myself, ‘Well, that’s not going to happen.’”

• • •

GET THOSE SHOTS – The Erie County Health Department holds a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Erie Community College North in Amherst. Pets should be on a non-retractable leash, in a harness or in a carrier. Next clinic is Sept. 25 at the Cheektowaga Highway Garage, 3145 Union Road. For info, visit erie.gov/health.

• • •

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will offer chicken barbecue dinners from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, or until sold out. Dinners are $11, drive-thru only, and include potato, vegetable, roll, butter and dessert. For info, call 685-5766.

• • •

MAJOR FIGURE – The accomplishments of prominent German scientist Alexander von Humboldt, for whom Humboldt Parkway is named, will be recounted on the 250th anniversary of his birth at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Research and Information Commons at Daemen College. Speaker will be SUNY Buffalo State professor Stephen Vermette. It’s free and open to the public.

• • •

KEEPING TRADITION – “Woodworking with Wedge and Edge, the Old Pioneer Way” will be demonstrated at the next meeting of the Historical Society of North German Settlements at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield. Guest speaker is Tim Roberts of Appleton, a volunteer for the Niagara County Historical Society who has assisted in restoring 1820s-era buildings in Palmyra. The public is welcome.

• • •

STORY TIME – South Buffalo’s Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road, is beginning a new series of “Puppy Tales” storytelling sessions for youngsters on Friday. Cost is $25 for six weekly sessions and registration is limited.

Puppy Tales is open to children ages 2 to 4 and begins at 10:15 a.m. on Fridays. Each session features three stories, a craft and healthy snacks. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more info, call 823-2665 or visit dogearsbookstore.org.

• • •

SHORE PATROL – Tons of trash will be removed from shorelines in the 34th annual Great Lakes Beach Sweep from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to take part.

One of the sites will be Woodlawn State Park, Route 5, Hamburg. For info, call Sharon Trembath at 549-4330 or visit greatlakesbeachsweep.org. For other clean-up locations, call Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper at 852-7483 or visit bnwaterkeeper.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Pat Burkhard, Robin Schimminger, Carl Dennis, Kara Kenney, Sister Denise Roche, Seamus Gallivan, Louis P. Ciminelli, Dona Tepas, Tolulope Odunsi, Sister Rose Marien Tumicki, Rachelle Uschold, Anita Sengbush, Dominic Mariani, Teri Bebak, Jodi Zimpfer, Peter Koehn, Patricia Walkowiak, Eadie Streb, Ryan Griffin, Sarah Galli Nickerson and Karen Jordan-Butler.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.