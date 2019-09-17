Majority of New Yorkers dislike $25 license plate fee, poll finds

A lot of New Yorkers think there are better ways to spend $25 than on a new license plate.

Three-quarters of state residents surveyed last week said it's unfair for the state to charge that much.

"At least two-thirds of voters from every party, region, gender, race, or age group say the $25 license replacement fee is unfair," said Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg, who announced the poll results Tuesday. "Bottom line message from voters to state: NO2PL8FEE.”

State residents aren't thrilled, either, that the state is requiring drivers to turn in and replace license plates that are more than 10 years old. Poll respondents opposed that idea by a 60 percent to 31 percent margin.

“New Yorkers of every stripe – regardless of party, region, gender, race or age – oppose the new requirement to surrender license plates that are at least a decade old for newly designed state license plates," Greenberg said.

The poll of 798 registered voters, conducted between Sept. 8 and 12, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.