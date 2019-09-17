NFTA seeks student artists from '86 bus station project

If you were one of the budding student artists whose drawings were selected for inclusion on the walls of the downtown bus station back in 1986, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is looking for you.

Because of construction at the Metropolitan Transportation Center, the NFTA is removing tiles from two walls featuring the student-inspired art. The drawings stemmed from a project sponsored by Tops Markets, resulting in 198 ceramic tiles for the bus station walls in a display designed by artist Jackson Gregory.

Now the NFTA is searching for the students who created the tiles in an effort to return to them as many as possible. Those recognizing their work on a special display at nfta.com are asked to email the authority at tile@nfta.com and include the number and name on the tile, a description and availability for retrieval.

Tiles can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Oct. 14.