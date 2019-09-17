Tracking Western New York's NFL players: Week 2

Throughout the 2019 season, The Buffalo News will track the performances of players from both Western New York and local colleges who are currently in the NFL. Here are their results in Week 2:

• Browns C J.C. Tretter: The Akron product started and took all 69 offensive snaps for Cleveland in a 23-3 win against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Tretter, who is in his third season with the Browns, has not missed a start during his time in Cleveland.

• Titans P Brett Kern: The Grand Island native punted six times for 288 yards in a 19-17 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Kern averaged 48.0 gross yards and 41.0 net yards, placing two punts inside the Colts’ 20-yard line and finishing with a long punt of 61 yards.

• Titans RB David Fluellen: The Lockport native was inactive for Tennessee’s loss. Fluellen played 20 snaps (62 percent) on special teams in a 43-13 victory over Cleveland in Week 2, making one tackle.

• Bengals QB Jake Dolegala: He was inactive for Cincinnati’s 41-17 home loss to the 49ers. Dolegala, a Hamburg native and St. Francis High School graduate, has been inactive the first two weeks as the Bengals’ third quarterback.

• Falcons RB Qadree Ollison: The Niagara Falls native and Canisius High School graduate has been inactive for each of the Falcons’ first two games, including a 24-20 victory against Philadelphia in Week 2.

• Buccaneers LB Demone Harris: The Timon and University at Buffalo graduate has been inactive for the Buccaneers’ first two games, including a 20-14 victory against Carolina on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

• Chiefs G Ryan Hunter: The Canisius product has been inactive for each of the Chiefs’ first two games, including a 28-10 road win over the Raiders in Week 2.

Local college players

• Bears DE Khalil Mack (University at Buffalo): The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Mack had one sack and one pass defensed in Chicago’s 16-14 victory over Denver. He played 71 defensive snaps (87 percent) and three on special teams (12 percent).

• Panthers TE Chris Manhertz (Canisius): A former basketball player at Canisius, Manhertz started and played 32 offensive snaps (41 percent) in a 20-14 home loss to the Buccaneers. He also played 15 snaps on special teams (50 percent). He did not record any statistics.

Notes: Buffalo native and former UB defensive end Steven Means is on the Atlanta Falcons’ injured reserve because of an Achilles injury. … Former UB cornerback Cam Lewis is a member of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. … Former UB receiver Anthony Johnson is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad. … Former UB tight end Mason Schreck is on the Bengals' practice squad ... Jamestown native Stephen Carlson is a tight end on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. … Former St. Joe’s quarterback Chad Kelly was suspended for the first two games of the season with the Indianapolis Colts. He is currently on the Colts’ exempt/commissioner permission list, and a decision on his roster status is expected this week.