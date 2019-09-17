My View: From domestic abuse come legal conundrums

By Khimm Graham

I read an article about a woman who was recently sentenced to eight years in a federal prison for stabbing her abusive partner to death while she was naked in her home. Many testified that they witnessed the volatile relationship often as she was assaulted in public as well.

This domestic violence spilled over the edges of private sadism but the decision was determined that the beatings didn’t warrant a murder even though self-defense was possible. Her plight was jarring and spoke to me as a survival warrior posing an important question: What degree of abuse prompts a deadly fight for your life?

It was my duty at 5 or 6 years old to watch my abusive father under the family car that he jacked up in our garage; he often maintained the vehicle himself, a factory mechanic by trade. He said that if the car fell and crushed him, I could run in the house and tell my mother and sisters that he was finally dead.

Seemed feasible to me. In fact, I often calculated my tiny frame against the sturdy jack, wondering if I could push hard enough to collapse that steel bar. Fantasizing patricide, I imagined the same joy as Dorothy in Oz heroically clutching the broom from the Wicked Witch of the West as the evil woman melted from sight. “What a world! What a world!”

That would be my reward – our salvation. But my father was a violent monster. If I failed, my mother would suffer my demise more brutally than the constant assault from her husband.

He beat her on their wedding night to establish dominance, then sexually abused his first-born daughters as toddlers. I came along almost a decade later to watch the worst of this violence as he punched through automobile windshields to drag his beloved through broken glass. I watched from the back seat. Mom didn’t own a pair of eyeglasses that weren’t taped together, being punched in the face and kicked to the floor so often.

There was little hair left on my mother’s head because Dad pulled most of it out by the roots, dragging her down the stairs, smashing her face into the walls. Her blood splatter dotted every surface. This domestic abuse scarred her skin with contusions that patterned a mosaic of purple-yellow flesh of Crayola hues and a maze of internal blood clots, killing her at 43.

If we had to decide which beating, which unlawful assault, could legitimize self-defense and balance an untimely death of my father – who lived to the ripe old age of 84 – if we needed a public display of brutality to decide, I’d choose the summer beating by the boat on our gravel driveway in front of the neighbors.

That one left Mom with embedded stones in her face and broken ribs as we scrubbed the Chris-Craft clean. She wore the mud of his work boots across her throat. Sunlight made it one of the more visible confrontations. Sirens rang as Dad escaped again.

Perhaps domestic violence is too venial a term to describe mortal assault and attempted murder by an assailant who happens to share a family residence and claims hostage of the inhabitants. Maybe there’s nothing domestic inferred. Maybe a killing is evident. Who decides the degree?

Khimm Graham, of West Seneca, grew up with a violently abusive father.