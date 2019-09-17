MULHISEN, Rev. Diane K. (Robinson)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Matthew F. Mulhisen Jr.; devoted mother of Matthew Mulhisen, Michael (Lori) Mulhisen and the late Michelle Fioretti; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Fred and Marjorie Robinson; dear sister of Don (Sue) Robinson and the late Dick (Jean) Robinson. Relatives and friends may visit Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca on Saturday morning, (September 21st) from 10-12 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com