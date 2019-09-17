Man struck with frying pan, broomstick during robbery in Buffalo

A man reported being beaten with a frying pan and broomstick during a robbery in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood Sunday night, according to a Buffalo Police Department report.

The victim reported to police that he was walking down Hewitt Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he was attacked by two men.

The victim said during the attack that the two males entered a house on Hewitt and "brought out a broomstick and frying pan" that were used to strike him, according to the police report. The complainant told police that the men stole his iPhone.

The men reportedly left in a gold or tan sedan.