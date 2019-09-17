Letter: Stop blaming mental illness, instead of evil for violence

I’ve paid close attention to politicians from the top down blaming gun violence on mental illness. While to some that may be a valid point but, to me, I disagree. Putting the blame squarely on mental illness only serves one purpose and that is to prevent people with mental illness and their families from seeking help.

In my opinion people refuse to admit that evil exists plain and simple. Our churches don’t preach on the fact that Satan is present in our lives 24/7. Many religious organizations cling to that feel-good don’t offend, prosperity sermon.

There are few actual men and women of God who actually read and understand the Bible, they just say what they believe people want to hear and pick out bits and pieces of the Bible that serves their agenda.

Perhaps if people actually opened the Bible and read it instead of relying on some of these pastors who are not preaching that Satan exists, they would recognize good from evil.

Stop blaming mental illness for every mass shooting when evil absolutely exists.

Karen Patterson

Orchard Park