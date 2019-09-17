Letter: State funds could create more Niagara Falls sites

I am writing to dovetail the editorial “State funds provide help for Niagara Falls” and resulting Letter to the Editor “Tourists in Niagara Falls need more to draw them in.”

In addition to improvements along Main Street in Niagara Falls and the several other improvements there mention in those pieces, I would like to make additional suggestions.

First, it is imperative that Wonderfalls becomes reality in remainder of the Rainbow Centre as well as the also – proposed Aquafalls and the new city administration after Jan. 1 seizing the Niagara Falls Redevelopment hole in the ground land and make that shovel-ready. This property, the former Niagara Falls train station and the “Flashcube” building could be used for other things. One could be a new, more energy efficient Wintergarden, proposed Weather Museum, or Aquafalls.

Also, the former rail station could be for an extended line of the Medina Railroad Museum should be extended west to downtown Niagara Falls and east to the High Falls district on the edge of downtown Rochester along the right-of-way of the former New York Central Railroad Falls branch, stopping at several waterfalls along the way. Different of those sites could also house more than one aforementioned future amenity.

Also, the former Summit Park Mall in suburban Wheatfield could house some of these amenities, in addition to a sports complex, brewery and wine tasting center proposed for there and part of it could be also be demolished to make way for a discussed Wizard of Oz Themepark.

Kevin F. Yost

Henrietta