Letter: Parents: put down the phone and instead pick up your kids

I am certain that Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone, never imagined people would carry their phones everywhere; nor did, Alan Turing, father of modern computing, ever conceive of computers inside of telephones.

However, as a pediatrician, I feel it is time for parents to put their phones away. Not a day goes by when I see a parent pushing their child in a stroller and talking on their cell phone rather than to their child.

In the clinics, parents are looking at the screens on their phones rather than looking at and speaking to their child. One must wonder whether the phone might be more important than the well-being of their child.

Drs. Benjamin Spock and T. Berry Brazelton, both early experts on child development, would surely advise parents to look at their children, speak to them, love them and make them feel secure and more cared for than your phones.

Howard Faden

Amherst