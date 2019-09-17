Letter: Jann defends record as water commissioner

For over two years The Buffalo News has run numerous articles and editorials trying to destroy my credibility and reputation through the misrepresentation and/or the omission of facts.

The editorial board continues to state that I was unqualified to be the executive director of the Erie County Water Authority. When will the readers get some accuracy and transparency on the part of The News?

When discussing my history, they don’t mention my training in the U.S. Army to lay waterlines. While mentioning that I was a town supervisor, they don’t mention the three water districts that I started or the land acquisition that I personally located and negotiated for the water tank and pump station.

They also don’t mention the sanitation department, with recycling, or the community center I built or the fire truck garage that I helped to make a reality.

Under my watch the town was computerized for the first time. All of these activities took leadership and proper management, since there continued to be no general town tax on my watch.

In addition, although they note that I was a pharmaceutical rep, they don’t mention the multiple microbiology courses taken, which were invaluable in overseeing the regulation and purification of our water. This information was available to The News on the ECWA website.

They also don’t mention the fact that my qualifications for the job were not only approved by the Erie County personnel department, but reviewed at the request of a Democratic legislator and approved.

Both as a commissioner and executive director, I initiated numerous changes that have had a positive effect on the ECWA.

Since I was fired by the two Democratic commissioners on June 14, 2018, without any notice, I have never received an official notice of termination or a reason for my dismissal.

It is one thing to claim my contract was void. It is another to terminate my employment with no reason given.

Just because I have been a supporter of the Republican Party, like my successor, doesn’t make me unqualified.

Earl L. Jann Jr.

Former executive director

Erie County Water Authority