Letter: Buffalo Board of Education is getting away with theft

An assistant to the Niagara Falls counsel steals about $500 altering his paycheck. Cabinet members and staff of the Buffalo Board of Education, incapable of moving the proficiency of Buffalo students in math and English above the low single digits, get $185,000 in pay increases, which is not described as theft.

Jeremy Zellner, terrible, conflicted, holding positions as the Democratic Election Commissioner and as County Democratic Party Chairman is called out for $150,000 in unreported contributions, errors by his staff and otherwise gets a walk from The Buffalo News.

I actually feel sorry for the guy who stole $500.

Carl Paladino

Ellicott Development

Buffalo