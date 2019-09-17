Legacy plans St. Louis Place townhomes; Jemal adds screen walls to Seneca Tower

Another set of seven for-sale townhouses may be coming to Allentown, but first the developer needs six zoning variances for the project to proceed.

Buffalo-based Legacy Development is planning to erect an L-shaped masonry project on a vacant 0.23-acre parcel of land at 8 St. Louis Place, within walking distance of Metro Rail and bus routes, as well as the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, according to an application to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The three-story attached townhouses will face an internal yard within the narrow lot, and each of the seven townhouses will have an attached one-car garage, with a shared driveway access from the street. All units would have rooftop terraces and green roofs, while the second floors would include balconies, the application said.

The front of the building will face St. Louis Place, while brick detailing will be used to blend the new structure with other buildings in the neighborhood, according to a letter from Wendel Architects' Daniel J. Leonard that accompanied the application. Inside the courtyard area, the letter said, the townhouses would look more contemporary in scale, size and materials, with "subtle differences" such as cement-like or vinyl cladding that varies in color and texture to distinguish one home from another.

Legacy, owned by Frank Chinnici, needs variances for impervious coverage, setback, driveway dimensions, balconies and other matters. The developer cited the small parcel size and its irregular shape, which makes the project feasible and financially viable only with the proposed size, layout and number of units.

"Despite the need for the requested area variances, the proposed development will serve the surrounding neighborhood and will meet the overall standards" of the Green Code, Leonard wrote.

Legacy would not disclose the cost of the project, but Chinnici said he expects to generate $3.5 million from sales.

The project — which is now in the design stage with Wendel — requires Planning Board approval, as well as Preservation Board review and routine permits. If approved, design work would finish in the winter and construction would begin in spring 2020, with the build-out completed in phases based on market demand, beginning with the front unit on St. Louis Place.

The Zoning Board will consider the request at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 901 City Hall.

In other matters before the ZBA this week:

Seneca One Tower developer Douglas Jemal is seeking a variance for the height of the proposed 8-foot screen wall along the perimeter of the complex’s east and west plazas, where Seneca Street intersects with both Washington and Pearl streets.

The decorative pre-cast concrete panel screen walls are designed to enhance the appearance from the adjacent streets, with window openings and LED strip lighting to link to the sidewalks. However, the Green Code limits such a wall to 4 feet in height.

The screen wall is part of the latest phase of Jemal's redevelopment at the plaza, which also includes two new one-story clubhouses on either side of Main and Seneca streets. Those clubhouses – which were approved by the Planning Department on Aug. 1 — are designed as flexible-use, year-round structures to host events and gatherings, with the ability to open up to the outside during the summer months.

The owner of a two-building apartment property in Allentown is requesting a variance to allow a small parking lot in the interior south side yard of the 0.19-acre property, to provide five spaces for tenants of the historic renovation. The project at 136 N. Pearl St. will also include landscaping, decorative fencing and a stone wall.

Owner Abdul H. Aljamali, who bought the property in January through 134 North Pearl LLC, is planning a historic renovation to create 10 units in the buildings, but there's little room for off-street parking in that neighborhood.

Attorneys Keri D. Callocchia and Frank C. Callocchia are seeking a variance to allow them to expand the portion of their home at 16 Bidwell Parkway that is used for their home-based jobs from 25% to 40%. The couple, who have three young children, says that “working from home has been essential to our family’s work-life balance.”