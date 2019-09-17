KUWIK, John J., Sr.

KUWIK - John J., Sr. Of West Seneca; September 15, 2019; beloved husband of late Grace Ann; father of John III (Kathy), Bruce (Ann), Scott (Juanita), Kyle, and late Eric; grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of five; brother of James (Carolyn), Carol, Jerome, and late Janice Savage. Visitation, Thursday, September 19, 2-4 & 6-8 PM, with a Prayer Service to begin at 6 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd, South Wales. John was a Korean War Veteran, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed camping at Allegany, a Freemason and an ordained minister of 20 years. Condolences at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com