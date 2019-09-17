Home of the Week: A return to the East Side

Renata Toney, marketing strategist at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, grew up on the East Side of Buffalo. She now owns a home there that has been in her family for nearly three decades.

Here is the story she shared for The Buffalo News "Home of the Week" online feature:

“After living in North Buffalo for 23 years, I returned to the East Side five years ago. I reclaimed and reimagined the beautiful family home where I spent my college days in self-exploration, defining and discovering everything cool and quirky about me.

“Built in 1930, I’ve grown to appreciate its vintage Arts and Crafts architecture built decades ago as part of a substantial German community.

“I love my home from inside out. It’s an eclectic collection of personal stories, design, color, zaniness and the amazing, creative spirits I’ve met on a lifelong journey.

“Millennials characterize my home as ‘Zen’. Old school friends embrace it as a haven of laughter and good vibes – the calm, quiet space you relax in and leave stirred. I love my house because it evolves, exhibits the emerging gifts of life.

“Its greatest natural assets are spectacular, warm sunsets, incredible winter cloud formations and towering backyard creek trees that once lined a stream, part of the Scajaquada Creek watershed.

“I love my house because it’s the greatest expression of me,” she wrote.

