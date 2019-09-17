High School Scores and Schedule (Sept. 18)

Boys soccer
Tuesday’s games
ECIC I
Clarence 4, Orchard Park 0
C (6-0, 5-0): Matteo Battaglia 2g
Niagara-Orleans
Medina 3, Akron 0
Albion at Wilson, no report.
Newfane 3, Roy-Hart 2
IAC
Central Baptist at Gow, no report.
Park at West Seneca Christian, no report.
Christian Central at Walsh, no report.
D’Youville Cup
da Vinci at MST Seneca, no report.
Nonleague
Park 4, West Seneca Christian 1
P: Emeka Wajed 2g
Central Baptist at Chesterton, no report.
Tapestry at South Park, no report.
St. Francis at Olmsted, no report.
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nichols at Canisius, 4:30 p.m.
ECIC I
Frontier at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Wmsv. North at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Williamsville East at Starpoint, 5 p.m.
Wmsv. South at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.
Amherst at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.
ECIC III
Cheektowaga at East Aurora, 5 p.m.
Depew at Iroquois, 5 p.m.
Maryvale at Pioneer, 5 p.m.
ECIC IV
Lackawanna at Holland, 4:30 p.m.
Alden at Springville, 5 p.m.
Tonawanda at Eden, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore West at Grand Island, 6:45 p.m.
DYouville Cup
McKinley at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.
City Honors at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Hutch-Tech, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA East
Portville at Salamanca, 4:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at Randolph, 5 p.m.
CCAA Central
Westfield at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.
Maple Grove at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA West
Falconer at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Olean at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Fredonia at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s games
ECIC I
Lancaster 1, Orchard Park 0
L (3-0-2, 3-0-2): Raelyn Stranc gwg
Clarence 7, West Seneca West 0
Williamsville North 4, Jamestown 0
WN (3-3-1): Lianna Van Sice 2g-a
ECIC II
Sweet Home 4, Starpoint 0
SH: Megan Gerber 2g
Williamsville South 3, West Seneca East 2
WS (2-3, 2-2): Ashley Krcyzanowski gwg
Williamsville East 0, Amherst 0
ECIC III
East Aurora 8, Cheektowaga 1
EA (3-2, 2-1): Isabel Deoca 3g-a
Pioneer 3, Maryvale 2 (PK)
P (6-0, 3-0): Jill Byers gwg
Depew 2, Lake Shore 1
ECIC IV
Eden 4, Lackawanna 0
E: Haley Pompeo sho
Alden 7, JFK 0
A (4-0, 3-0): Shannon Wypij 2g
Holland 4, Tonawanda 2
CCAA East
Franklinville 1, Randolph 1
Salamanca 7, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 0
Ellicottville 2, Portville 0
CCAA Central
Westfield 2, North Collins 0
W (4-0, 3-0): Sheala Barresi 2g
Maple Grove 3, Pine Valley 1
Frewsburg 1, Chautauqua Lake 0
CCAA West
Allegany-Limestone at Dunkirk, no report
Southwestern 0, Fredonia 0
Nonleague
Frontier 7, Mount Mercy 0
F (4-3): Jill Lorkag; Julia Downey g-3a
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 1, Hamburg 1
H (4-1-2): Claire Danyluk g
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Christian Central at Buff. Sem, 4:30 p.m.
Nichols at Mount St. Mary, 4:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Alden at Depew, 6 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson at Newfane, 4:30 p.m.
Barker at Albion, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Roy-Hart, 6:45 p.m.
Radcliffe Cup
Middle Early College at Emerson, 4 p.m.
Olmsted at Hutch-Tech, 4 p.m.
I-Prep/Grover at Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
City Honors at Wmsv. South, 4:30 p.m.
Nia-Wheatfield at Wmsv. East, 6:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Tuesday’s games
ECIC I
Lancaster 25-25-25, W. Sen. West 14-13-11
L (3-2, 2-2): Kayla Maslowski 4 ace, 6d; Emily Lewandowski 4 ace, 7d
Clarence 24-25-32-25-25, Williamsville North 26-8-34-15-17
C (5-2, 3-0): Olivia Walczak 20k, 6 blk
Orchard Park 25-25-25, Jamestown 7-8-11
ECIC II
Wmsv. East 25-28-25-25, Amh. 20-30-19-20
Wmsv. Sth. 25-26-25-25, Ham. 13-28-20-14
WS (5-2, 5-0): Molly McKinnon 4 ace, 10k, 27d; Haley Marchewka 6 ace, 21 ast
Sweet Home 25-26-25, W. S. East 10-24-21
SH (3-1): Lauren Hubert 18k, 13 ast
ECIC III
East Aurora 25-25-21-25, Iroqis 14-9-25-23
EA (2-2): Olivia Alessi 7 ace, 9k
Sprngvlle 25-14-25-25, Pioneer 20-25-14-23
Lake Shore 25-25-22-25, Mryvle 19-17-25-14
ECIC IV
Holland 25-20-19-25-25, JFK 22-25-25-9-15
H (2-2): Megan Armbrust 11k, 3 ace
Alden 25-25-25, Lackawanna 12-8-5
A (5-0, 4-0): Emma Wlostowski 13k
Niagara Frontier
Lew-Port 25-25-25, CSAT 15-18-21
LP (1-3): Courtney Barton 2k; Naitza Rodriguez, Noelani Rasado 5 ast each
Grand Island 25-25-25, Ken. East 18-23-18
GI (5-1): Maya Maccagnano 16d
Nia-Whtfld 19-25-25-25, Lckprt 25-18-16-23
NW (5-0): Emma Halleen 5k
N. Tonawanda 25-25-25, Ken.West 16-23-17
NT (3-3): McCartney Geartz 5k
CCAA East
Randolph 25-25-25, Salamanca 9-12-20
R (5-1): Jayden Harris 2 ace, k
Ellicot. 25-25-25, Catt/Little Valley 15-18-22
E (3-1, 2-1): Cyrene Moore 9k, 2 blk
Portville 25-25-25, Olean 17-14-20
P (2-0): Tori Unverdorben 22k, 11d
CCAA Central
Sthwstrn 25-25-16-25, Sherman 12-20-25-7
S (2-3, 1-2): Arrington Restivo 18 ast, 6 pts
Chaut. Lake 25-25-25, Clymer 6-20-15
CL: Sophie Woodis 7k, 4 ace, 2 blk
Panama 25-25-25, Falconer 9-14-8
P (5-0, 3-0): Natalie Angeletti 15k, blk, 2d
Nonleague
Maple Grove 25-25-25, Brocton 9-10-7
C. Hnrs 23-26-25-25, M.S.Mary 25-24-14-14
CH (1-0): Drea Favorito 8k, 31d
Walsh at Allegany-Limestone, no report.
Ckga 27-26-21-24-25, Stpnt 25-24-25-26-23
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Sacred Heart at Nichols, 6 p.m.
Mount Mercy at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Medina at Albion, 6 p.m.
Wilson at Newfane, 6 p.m.
Akron at Roy-Hart, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Public Schools
da Vinci at East, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mid. Early College, 4:30 p.m.
Olmsted at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.
MST Seneca at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Emerson at South Park, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA North
Cassadaga Valley at North Collins, 5 p.m.
Dunkirk at Fredonia, 6:30 p.m.
Forestville at Westfield, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Holland at Buffalo Science , 4:30 p.m.
Health Sciences at Burgard, 4:30 p.m.
Depew at Nardin, 6 p.m.
Pine Valley at Gowanda, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Tuesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 25-25-25, St. Mary’s 14-20-12
C (4-0, 2-0): Sean Brown, Brandon Thome 5k each
St. Joe’s 25-25-25, Cardinal O’Hara 15-15-13
SJ (3-1): Nick Mayer 4 ace, 4 blk, 17 ast
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 25-25-25, Ken. East 8-19-16
N.Tonawanda 25-25-25, Ken. West 16-23-17
NT (3-1): Josh Roy 13k; Noah Fox 5k, 13d; Hayden St. Cyr 11d
Lockport 26-24-26-25-25, Niagara-Wheatfield 28-26-24-19-12
Nonleague
Olmsted at Maryvale, 6 p.m.
Today’s games
ECIC I
Williamsville North at Clarence, 6:30 p.m.
Hamburg at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Frontier at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Amherst at Starpoint, 6:30 p.m.
W. Seneca East at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
Wmsv. East at Wmsv. South, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Lake Shore at Maryvale, 5 p.m.
Iroquois at Cheektowaga, 6 p.m.
Eden at East Aurora, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo Public Schools
City Honors at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette at McKinley, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Canisius at West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Tuesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Sacred Heart 8, Buffalo Seminary 0
SH (3-2-1): Ava Zerrastro 2g; Madison Nitszhe 2g
Niagara-Orleans
Akron 2, Roy-Hart 1
A (4-1): Olivia McClaine gwg
Wilson 1, Newfane 0
Barker 7, Kenmore 0
B (4-1, 4-0): Ella Gooding 2g
Today’s games
ECIC
Williamsville South at Holland, 4:30 p.m.
Eden at Iroquois, 4:30 p.m.
Orchard Park at Clarence, 5 p.m.
Hamburg at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.
East Aurora at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Williamsville East, 6 p.m.
West Seneca West at Starpoint, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
St. Johns-Klmrnck (Ont.) at Nichols, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Medina, 7 p.m.
Boys golf
Monsignor Martin
Timon 199, St Francis 220
M: Leo Camilloni (T) 36 at Cazenovia
Timon 154, CCA 205
M: Leo Camilloni (T) 36 at Cazenovia.
Canisius 202, St. Joe’s 218
M: Matt Maouad (C) 39 at Cherry Hill
Nichols 192, St. Mary’s 199
M: Gabriel Schulefand (N) 34 at Buffalo
St. Francis 173, Christian Central 205
M: Brendan Reid (SF) 39 at Cazenovia
Gow 178, Cardinal O’Hara 248
M: Ethan Rossi (G) 42 at Grover Cleveland
ECIC Large North
Wmsv. East 248, Wmsv. North 269
M: Kevin Chao (WE) 38 at Glen Oak
ECIC Large South
Frontier 263, Lancaster 320
M: Alex Schickling (F) 36 at Fox Valley
Orchard Park 237, Hamburg 273
M: Jackson Roskow (OP) 34 at Orch. Park
EA/Holland 267, West Seneca West 297
M: Max Czora (EA), Tage Hoeg (EA), Cameron Cswaykus (WSW) 42 at East Aurora
ECIC North Small
Depew 315 Amherst 340
M: Collin Zlotek (D) 41 at Lancaster
ECIC South Small
Iroquois 273, Lake Shore 320
M: Tyler Birdd (I) 39 at Gowanda
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda 260, Grand Island 273
M: Jackson Hummel (NT) 36
Girls golf
ECIC Large North
Clarence 176, Williamsville East 204
M: Annika Michel (C) 41 at Brookfield
Girls swimming
Monsignor Martin
Buffalo Seminary 67, Mount St. Mary 27
ECIC I
Orchard Park 129, Williamsville North 51
Frontier 56, Clarence 45
ECIC II
Sweet Home 108, Pioneer 61
Amherst 65, West Seneca East 29
ECIC III
Holland 85, Cleve-Hill 80
Nonleague
East Aurora 100, Eden 75
Girls tennis
CCAA East
Falconer 5, Jamestown 0
Frewsburg 3, Salamanca 2
CCAA West
Chautauqua Lake 3, Southwestern 2
Cross country
ECIC
Boys
West Senca East 22, West seneca west 35
James Sullivan (WSE) 18:14.4
Girls
West Seneca West 25, West Seneca East 36
Emma Grzebinski (WSW) 21:25.5
CCAA
Boys
Jamestown 39, Randolph 44, Gowanda 49, Silver Creek 91
Ronan McDonald (R) 17:28.9
Girls
Silver Creek 36, Jamestown 47, Gowanda 65, Randolph 67
Juliana Flick (SC) 20:54.1
Nonleague
Depew 3, Cheektowaga 2
West Seneca West 4, West Seneca East 1
