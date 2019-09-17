Share this article

High School Scores and Schedule (Sept. 18)

Published

Boys soccer

Tuesday’s games

ECIC I

Clarence 4, Orchard Park 0

C (6-0, 5-0): Matteo Battaglia 2g

Niagara-Orleans

Medina 3, Akron 0

Albion at Wilson, no report.

Newfane 3, Roy-Hart 2

IAC

Central Baptist at Gow, no report.

Park at West Seneca Christian, no report.

Christian Central at Walsh, no report.

D’Youville Cup

da Vinci at MST Seneca, no report.

Nonleague

Park 4, West Seneca Christian 1

P: Emeka Wajed 2g

Central Baptist at Chesterton, no report.

Tapestry at South Park, no report.

St. Francis at Olmsted, no report.

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nichols at Canisius, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Frontier at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Wmsv. North at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Williamsville East at Starpoint, 5 p.m.

Wmsv. South at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.

Amherst at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.

ECIC III

Cheektowaga at East Aurora, 5 p.m.

Depew at Iroquois, 5 p.m.

Maryvale at Pioneer, 5 p.m.

ECIC IV

Lackawanna at Holland, 4:30 p.m.

Alden at Springville, 5 p.m.

Tonawanda at Eden, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore West at Grand Island, 6:45 p.m.

DYouville Cup

McKinley at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.

City Honors at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Hutch-Tech, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA East

Portville at Salamanca, 4:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Randolph, 5 p.m.

CCAA Central

Westfield at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.

Maple Grove at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA West

Falconer at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Olean at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Fredonia at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s games

ECIC I

Lancaster 1, Orchard Park 0

L (3-0-2, 3-0-2): Raelyn Stranc gwg

Clarence 7, West Seneca West 0

Williamsville North 4, Jamestown 0

WN (3-3-1): Lianna Van Sice 2g-a

ECIC II

Sweet Home 4, Starpoint 0

SH: Megan Gerber 2g

Williamsville South 3, West Seneca East 2

WS (2-3, 2-2): Ashley Krcyzanowski gwg

Williamsville East 0, Amherst 0

ECIC III

East Aurora 8, Cheektowaga 1

EA (3-2, 2-1): Isabel Deoca 3g-a

Pioneer 3, Maryvale 2 (PK)

P (6-0, 3-0): Jill Byers gwg

Depew 2, Lake Shore 1

ECIC IV

Eden 4, Lackawanna 0

E: Haley Pompeo sho

Alden 7, JFK 0

A (4-0, 3-0): Shannon Wypij 2g

Holland 4, Tonawanda 2

CCAA East

Franklinville 1, Randolph 1

Salamanca 7, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 0

Ellicottville 2, Portville 0

CCAA Central

Westfield 2, North Collins 0

W (4-0, 3-0): Sheala Barresi 2g

Maple Grove 3, Pine Valley 1

Frewsburg 1, Chautauqua Lake 0

CCAA West

Allegany-Limestone at Dunkirk, no report

Southwestern 0, Fredonia 0

Nonleague

Frontier 7, Mount Mercy 0

F (4-3): Jill Lorkag; Julia Downey g-3a

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 1, Hamburg 1

H (4-1-2): Claire Danyluk g

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Christian Central at Buff. Sem, 4:30 p.m.

Nichols at Mount St. Mary, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Alden at Depew, 6 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson at Newfane, 4:30 p.m.

Barker at Albion, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Roy-Hart, 6:45 p.m.

Radcliffe Cup

Middle Early College at Emerson, 4 p.m.

Olmsted at Hutch-Tech, 4 p.m.

I-Prep/Grover at Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

City Honors at Wmsv. South, 4:30 p.m.

Nia-Wheatfield at Wmsv. East, 6:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Tuesday’s games

ECIC I

Lancaster 25-25-25, W. Sen. West 14-13-11

L (3-2, 2-2): Kayla Maslowski 4 ace, 6d; Emily Lewandowski 4 ace, 7d

Clarence 24-25-32-25-25, Williamsville North 26-8-34-15-17

C (5-2, 3-0): Olivia Walczak 20k, 6 blk

Orchard Park 25-25-25, Jamestown 7-8-11

ECIC II

Wmsv. East 25-28-25-25, Amh. 20-30-19-20

Wmsv. Sth. 25-26-25-25, Ham. 13-28-20-14

WS (5-2, 5-0): Molly McKinnon 4 ace, 10k, 27d; Haley Marchewka 6 ace, 21 ast

Sweet Home 25-26-25, W. S. East 10-24-21

SH (3-1): Lauren Hubert 18k, 13 ast

ECIC III

East Aurora 25-25-21-25, Iroqis 14-9-25-23

EA (2-2): Olivia Alessi 7 ace, 9k

Sprngvlle 25-14-25-25, Pioneer 20-25-14-23

Lake Shore 25-25-22-25, Mryvle 19-17-25-14

ECIC IV

Holland 25-20-19-25-25, JFK 22-25-25-9-15

H (2-2): Megan Armbrust 11k, 3 ace

Alden 25-25-25, Lackawanna 12-8-5

A (5-0, 4-0): Emma Wlostowski 13k

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port 25-25-25, CSAT 15-18-21

LP (1-3): Courtney Barton 2k; Naitza Rodriguez, Noelani Rasado 5 ast each

Grand Island 25-25-25, Ken. East 18-23-18

GI (5-1): Maya Maccagnano 16d

Nia-Whtfld 19-25-25-25, Lckprt 25-18-16-23

NW (5-0): Emma Halleen 5k

N. Tonawanda 25-25-25, Ken.West 16-23-17

NT (3-3): McCartney Geartz 5k

CCAA East

Randolph 25-25-25, Salamanca 9-12-20

R (5-1): Jayden Harris 2 ace, k

Ellicot. 25-25-25, Catt/Little Valley 15-18-22

E (3-1, 2-1): Cyrene Moore 9k, 2 blk

Portville 25-25-25, Olean 17-14-20

P (2-0): Tori Unverdorben 22k, 11d

CCAA Central

Sthwstrn 25-25-16-25, Sherman 12-20-25-7

S (2-3, 1-2): Arrington Restivo 18 ast, 6 pts

Chaut. Lake 25-25-25, Clymer 6-20-15

CL: Sophie Woodis 7k, 4 ace, 2 blk

Panama 25-25-25, Falconer 9-14-8

P (5-0, 3-0): Natalie Angeletti 15k, blk, 2d

Nonleague

Maple Grove 25-25-25, Brocton 9-10-7

C. Hnrs 23-26-25-25, M.S.Mary 25-24-14-14

CH (1-0): Drea Favorito 8k, 31d

Walsh at Allegany-Limestone, no report.

Ckga 27-26-21-24-25, Stpnt 25-24-25-26-23

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Sacred Heart at Nichols, 6 p.m.

Mount Mercy at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Medina at Albion, 6 p.m.

Wilson at Newfane, 6 p.m.

Akron at Roy-Hart, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Public Schools

da Vinci at East, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mid. Early College, 4:30 p.m.

Olmsted at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.

MST Seneca at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Emerson at South Park, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA North

Cassadaga Valley at North Collins, 5 p.m.

Dunkirk at Fredonia, 6:30 p.m.

Forestville at Westfield, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Holland at Buffalo Science , 4:30 p.m.

Health Sciences at Burgard, 4:30 p.m.

Depew at Nardin, 6 p.m.

Pine Valley at Gowanda, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Tuesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 25-25-25, St. Mary’s 14-20-12

C (4-0, 2-0): Sean Brown, Brandon Thome 5k each

St. Joe’s 25-25-25, Cardinal O’Hara 15-15-13

SJ (3-1): Nick Mayer 4 ace, 4 blk, 17 ast

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 25-25-25, Ken. East 8-19-16

N.Tonawanda 25-25-25, Ken. West 16-23-17

NT (3-1): Josh Roy 13k; Noah Fox 5k, 13d; Hayden St. Cyr 11d

Lockport 26-24-26-25-25, Niagara-Wheatfield 28-26-24-19-12

Nonleague

Olmsted at Maryvale, 6 p.m.

Today’s games

ECIC I

Williamsville North at Clarence, 6:30 p.m.

Hamburg at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Frontier at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Amherst at Starpoint, 6:30 p.m.

W. Seneca East at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

Wmsv. East at Wmsv. South, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Lake Shore at Maryvale, 5 p.m.

Iroquois at Cheektowaga, 6 p.m.

Eden at East Aurora, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Public Schools

City Honors at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette at McKinley, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Canisius at West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Tuesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Sacred Heart 8, Buffalo Seminary 0

SH (3-2-1): Ava Zerrastro 2g; Madison Nitszhe 2g

Niagara-Orleans

Akron 2, Roy-Hart 1

A (4-1): Olivia McClaine gwg

Wilson 1, Newfane 0

Barker 7, Kenmore 0

B (4-1, 4-0): Ella Gooding 2g

Today’s games

ECIC

Williamsville South at Holland, 4:30 p.m.

Eden at Iroquois, 4:30 p.m.

Orchard Park at Clarence, 5 p.m.

Hamburg at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.

East Aurora at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Sweet Home at Williamsville East, 6 p.m.

West Seneca West at Starpoint, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

St. Johns-Klmrnck (Ont.) at Nichols, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Medina, 7 p.m.

Boys golf

Monsignor Martin

Timon 199, St Francis 220

M: Leo Camilloni (T) 36 at Cazenovia

Timon 154, CCA 205

M: Leo Camilloni (T) 36 at Cazenovia.

Canisius 202, St. Joe’s 218

M: Matt Maouad (C) 39 at Cherry Hill

Nichols 192, St. Mary’s 199

M: Gabriel Schulefand (N) 34 at Buffalo

St. Francis 173, Christian Central 205

M: Brendan Reid (SF) 39 at Cazenovia

Gow 178, Cardinal O’Hara 248

M: Ethan Rossi (G) 42 at Grover Cleveland

ECIC Large North

Wmsv. East 248, Wmsv. North 269

M: Kevin Chao (WE) 38 at Glen Oak

ECIC Large South

Frontier 263, Lancaster 320

M: Alex Schickling (F) 36 at Fox Valley

Orchard Park 237, Hamburg 273

M: Jackson Roskow (OP) 34 at Orch. Park

EA/Holland 267, West Seneca West 297

M: Max Czora (EA), Tage Hoeg (EA), Cameron Cswaykus (WSW) 42 at East Aurora

ECIC North Small

Depew 315 Amherst 340

M: Collin Zlotek (D) 41 at Lancaster

ECIC South Small

Iroquois 273, Lake Shore 320

M: Tyler Birdd (I) 39 at Gowanda

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda 260, Grand Island 273

M: Jackson Hummel (NT) 36

Girls golf

ECIC Large North

Clarence 176, Williamsville East 204

M: Annika Michel (C) 41 at Brookfield

Girls swimming

Monsignor Martin

Buffalo Seminary 67, Mount St. Mary 27

ECIC I

Orchard Park 129, Williamsville North 51

Frontier 56, Clarence 45

ECIC II

Sweet Home 108, Pioneer 61

Amherst 65, West Seneca East 29

ECIC III

Holland 85, Cleve-Hill 80

Nonleague

East Aurora 100, Eden 75

Girls tennis

CCAA East

Falconer 5, Jamestown 0

Frewsburg 3, Salamanca 2

CCAA West

Chautauqua Lake 3, Southwestern 2

Cross country

ECIC

Boys

West Senca East 22, West seneca west 35

James Sullivan (WSE) 18:14.4

Girls

West Seneca West 25, West Seneca East 36

Emma Grzebinski (WSW) 21:25.5

CCAA

Boys

Jamestown 39, Randolph 44, Gowanda 49, Silver Creek 91

Ronan McDonald (R) 17:28.9

Girls

Silver Creek 36, Jamestown 47, Gowanda 65, Randolph 67

Juliana Flick (SC) 20:54.1

Nonleague

Depew 3, Cheektowaga 2

West Seneca West 4, West Seneca East 1

