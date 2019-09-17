HAZEL, David Jeffery

HAZEL - David Jeffery September 16, 2019. Former husband of Victoria Ann (nee Pizzo); loving father of Jeffery David (Mary) and Matthew Arthur Hazel; cherished grandfather of Sophia Marie and Madeleine Ann Hazel; brother of Erik Richard (late Cheryl) Hazel; uncle of Sara Anne (Kenneth) Costello and Melinda Marie (Andrew) Hall; son of the late George Arthur and Marthanne Hazel. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from The University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, on Thursday at 11 AM. David served in the U.S. Army Active Duty in Vietnam. He was an alumnus of Texas Christian University and University of Michigan Business School. David was a lifelong supporter of NASA. He retired after serving 27 years at IBM. David's primary concern throughout life was the happiness and success of his family. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to The Planetary Society at www.Planetary.org. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com